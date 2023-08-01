Trump says he expects to be indicted on Tuesday

Donald J. Trump

Former US president Donald Trump said Tuesday that a new criminal indictment from special counsel Jack Smith is imminent.

“I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M. (2100 GMT),” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.