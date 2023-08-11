Truckers task NPA on integrity of call-up system 

By Godwin Oritse & Sandra Simon

THE Council for Maritime Transport Unions and Association, COMTUA, has requested the leadership of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, to carry out a verification exercise on Truck Parks and Garages with a view to testing the integrity of the electronic Call-Up system.

In a letter to the Managing Director of NPA, President of COMTUA, Yinka Aroyewun, said that the group was ready to collaborate with NPA to carry out the exercise, adding that the effective functioning of the call-up regime is crucial to ensure efficient port operations, minimize congestion, and maintain orderliness within the port areas.

The letter stated in part: “We are writing on behalf of our members to request a joint inspection of the approved parks and garages currently in use for the call-up regime. The purpose of this inspection is to verify our claim of non-compliance by the garages and parks in adhering to the agreed-upon regulations.

“Our union has been closely monitoring the activities of the garages and parks that have been approved by NPA for the call-up regime. However, we have observed several instances of non-compliance with the prescribed guidelines and regulations.

“To address this issue effectively and restore the integrity of the call-up regime, we believe that a joint inspection involving representatives from our union and NPA would be beneficial.

“We kindly request NPA’s cooperation in arranging this joint inspection at the earliest convenience. We propose that the inspection be conducted within the next one week, allowing ample time for coordinating schedules and ensuring the presence of relevant stakeholders.

“We assure you that our intentions are solely focused on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the call-up regime. The joint inspection will provide an opportunity for open dialogue, collaboration, and the identification of practical solutions to address the non-compliance issues faced by the garages and parks.”