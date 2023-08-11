Truck barrier installation: Lagos diverts traffic for 3-days at Nat’l Stadium Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has concluded plans to divert traffic at the National Stadium Bridge along Funsho William Avenue for the installation of truck barriers for three nights commencing from Friday 11th to Monday 14th August, 2023.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulafiz Toriola, who announced the plan said the work would be carried-out between 10.00pm and 6.00am daily.

According to Toriola, “In line with the earlier pronouncement by the Lagos State government on the prohibition of trucks and articulated vehicles on some bridges within the state, the state is set to divert traffic at the National Stadium Bridge along Funsho William Avenue for the installation of truck barriers for three nights commencing from Friday 11th to Monday August 14, 2023 between 10.00pm to 6.00am daily.

Consequently, the following alternative routes will be available to Motorists during the installation of the barriers;

“Motorists from Eko Bridge/Constain/Iponri inbound Ojuelegba/Alhaji Masha Road will be diverted to the service lane from Alaka via National Stadium gate to link Barracks or Alhaji Masha Road to continue their journeys.

“Motorists from Eko Bridge via Costain and those from Apapa Road going through Iponri will make use of Iponri Estate road to link Bode Thomas via Adeniran Ogunsanya to Shitta Roundabout for their desired destinations.”

Toriola, therefore, urged motorists to be patient as the temporary closure of the bridge was planned for night time as part of traffic management strategy to avert further accidents and loss of lives.