Troops uncover illegal oil camp in Imo, Delta states

…Intercept Boat, vehicle laden with stolen crude products

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army said on Wednesday that its troops of 343 Artillery Regiment conducting anti oil theft operations on Monday 28 August 2023 successfully cracked down on an oil thieves’ camp in Obokofia Community in Imo State.

“In the crackdown, the vigilant troops intercepted 15 sacks and 13 Jerry cans of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) concealed in the camp.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said, “The troops also recovered two Pumping machines, three power generators, one hose and a tool box used for hacking into oil pipelines.

“In a similar operation, also conducted on Tuesday, troops of 3 Battalion clamped down on an active illegal oil refining site containing three cooking ovens and six reservoirs at Enokora Community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

“Furthermore, troops acting on credible information, conducted anti oil theft operations, Tuesday and intercepted a wooden boat loaded with 110 sacks of illegally refined AGO concealed in the creeks of Egbema West in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The vigilant troops equally intercepted two vehicles loaded with 18 sacks of illegally refined AGO within the same general area.

“Members of the public are please implored to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country.”