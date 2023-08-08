Troops of 1 Division neutralize 3 bandits

File image for illustration.

…capture arms, logistics equipment in Kaduna

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops fighting to rid Kaduna State off the activities of criminal elements, have nuetralize three armed bandits following a shootout in the hideout at Chikun LGA in Kaduna State.

Deputy Director, Public Relations, Lt. Col Yahaya who made this known said several weapons, drugs and logistics equipment were recovered from the bandits.

He said, “The ongoing clearance operation by 1 Division Nigerian Army has continue to yield positive results as troops made contact with bandits and criminal elements in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“During the well planned and adequately executed operation, troops neutralized 3 bandits and captured one AK 47 rifle, two locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, seven AK 47 magazines and eight motorcycles.

“Others include three locally made magazines, six mobile phones, drugs and charms.

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander operation Whirl Punch, Maj Gen BA Alabi has commended the successes recorded by the gallant troops.

He charged them to continue the tempo and aggressiveness until all criminal elements are completely eradicated.