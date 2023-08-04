Troops neutralize bandits, rescue 30 kidnapped victims in Kaduna, Niger, Kano states

File image for illustration.

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army and operation Whirl Punch conducting clearance operation against terrorism and banditry have neutralized several bandits and gunfights in the hideouts and rescued a total of 30 kidnapped civilians in Kaduna, Niger and Kano states.

Troops also destroyed the camps/enclaves of many of the terrorists/bandits while also recovering several arms, ammunition and logistics equipment in the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

Spokesman of 1 division NA, Lt. Col Yahaya while making this known said, “During these operations, troops neutralized several bandits, rescued many captives and cleared/destroyed countless bandits hideouts and motorcycles.

“Troops successful cleared bandits location at Sabon Birni, Maidaro, Dogon Dawa, Damari and Saulawa villages all in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“During the operation, troops neutralized 2 bandits and destroyed 2 motorcycles.

“Similarly, troops of the Division in Kano State raided bandits hideout in Dogon Ruwa and Mayan Ruwa in Falgore forest and arrested 4 bandits.

“At Fatika in Kaduna State, troops had intense fire fight with the bandits/cattle rustlers and recovered 72 Cows, 29 Sheep and a motorcycle.

“During clearance operation at Kuriga and Manini villages in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, troops came in contact with bandits who had earlier abducted commuters and were taking them to the bushes so as to negotiate ransom.

“Troops engaged the criminal element and overpowered them thereby forcing the bandits to abandon their captives and absconded into the tick forest in disarray with gunshot wounds.

“As a result, troops successfully rescued 19 abductees and escorted them to their destination at Udawa where they were reunited with their family members.

“Again, acting on credible intelligence, troops embarked on a fighting patrol to a bandits hideouts in Doka, Chikun Local Government of Kaduna State.

“During the operation, troops recoverd 7 Dane guns, 4 Cutlasses and 4 leg chains.

“Troops destroyed the camp and proceeded to clear Maguzawa, Parker and Akote villages all in Chikun and Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Also, troops cleared bandits hideouts in kwanan Mutua in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State and rescued 3 kidnapped victims.

“At Tasha Itche in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, troops cleared bandits hideouts, neutralized 1 bandit and rescued 6 kidnapped victims.

“All the rescued victim were reunited with their families.

Continuing, Lt. Col Yahaya said “Determined to make life unbearable for the criminal elements, the gallant troops proceed to clear Kajuru- Gyengere-Tantatu and Kujeni in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“During the clearance operation, troops neutralized 2 bandits, rescued 2 kidnapped victims, captured one motorcycle and 2 phones.

“At Sabon Gida and Sarkin Pawa general area of Niger State, during a clearance operation, troops had contact and a fierce exchange of fire with bandits forcing the criminals to run in disarray.

“During the encounter, one bandit was neutralized while others escaped with gunshot wounds as evidence in the blood stain on grasses and all footpath in the bushes.

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch Major General BA Alabi has expressed satisfaction with the conduct and professional disposition of the troops throughout the clearance operation and as well commended their committed efforts which resulted in the latest success.

“He charged the troops not to relent until all criminal enclaves in the Division Area of Responsibility are cleared.

“He also appealed to all law abiding citizens to go about their legitimate businesses and avail the the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with timely and credible intelligence.

“Additionally, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army is appealing to all paramedics to be on the lookout for persons with gunshots wounds and report to the Nigerian Army or other security agencies.”