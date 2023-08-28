Troops nab suspected killers, kidnappers, railway vandals

…Rescue nine kidnapped victims

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Troops of Operation Safe Haven, OpSH have arrested 17 persons suspected to have committed some crimes within their areas of operation in Plateau and Kaduna States. Among those arrested are persons who allegedly killed an octogenarian on his farm last week at the Rahwol Gassa community in the Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State.

The Media Information Officer of OpSH, Captain James Oya who confirmed the development on Monday in Jos said, “Troops of Operation Safe Haven on Operation Hakorin Damisa IV, from 21 to 28 August 2023 arrested 17 criminal suspects in connection with the murder, kidnapping and armed robbery as well as recovered arms/ammunition and illicit drugs.

“The troops arrested five murder suspects for killing one Mr. Joshua Deme in his farm in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. Troops also carried out a sting operation at Jagindi Tasha village in Jema’a LGA, Kaduna State, where a suspected kidnapper, Baba Yusuf Habu who has been on the wanted list of OpSH was arrested. Another kidnap incident was foiled at Angwan Takai village in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State by the troops.

“Troops raided the hideout of criminals at Gwash and Kamantan villages in Jos North/Zango Kataf LGAs of Plateau and Kaduna States; and recovered one pistol, cartridges and rounds of 7.62mm special. A notorious armed robber Mohammed Lawal was also arrested in Kafanchan town by troops and two fabricated rifles and one pistol were recovered.

“In the same vein, troops intercepted a truck with registration number EKY617XF conveying vandalized railway tracks along road Gidan Ado village in Riyom LGA of Plateau State. Also, a drug kingpin, Maxwell Davou was nabbed during a sting operation with substances suspected to be illicit drugs at Waye Foundation, Du in Jos South LGA. Furthermore, a fighting patrol made contact around the Alaghom and Mangu axis leading to the neutralisation of some bandits. Troops recovered 1 X AK – 47 rifles and another fabricated rifle.”

He added “Additionally, troops arrested over 237 cows within the period for farm destruction/cattle rustling activities, especially within Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Fas and Riyom axis. A total of 17 arrests were effected, nine victims were rescued from kidnappers, six armed robbery attempts were foiled and four attacks on vulnerable communities were deterred within the period. OpSH assures the good people of Plateau, Bauchi and Southern Kaduna of maximum protection and continued prompt responses to all distress calls to rid all criminal elements operating within these communities.”