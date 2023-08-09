Troops kill 10, rescue 9, recover weapons, cash  in Zamfara

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

Again bandits in Zamfara state received another setback as troops of Sector 1 Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD killed 10, rescued 9 kidnapped victims, recovered fire arms and cash at Gadar Zaima in the state.

Source within the Military told Vangurad in Gusau on Wednesday, said the encounter with the bandits occurred on Tuesday where they received serious set back by killing them and destroyed their hideouts.

“Troops of Forward Operating Base Danmarke acting on a credible information on armed Bandits movement with some kidnapped victims from Sokoto state through Gadar Zaima village in Zamfara state”, the source said.

According to him, the troops immediately mobilized for an offensive ambush operation within the village and made contact with the armed bandits that lasted for hours”.

He further explained that due to the troops fire power superiority, they forced the bandits to abandon the kidnapped victims run inside bush for safety life.

“During the fire fight, 10 armed bandits were neutralized while unconfirmed numbers of them fled with gunshot wounds”.

Also, in an attempt to escape troops onslaught, several of the bandits drowned in a swampy river while 2 were captured alive during pursuit by the troops”.

“After the encounter, 6 AK 47 Rifles, 1PKT Machine Gun and 5 Magazines,20 rounds of 7.62MM Special ammunition, 3 Mobile phones, 2 Solar Panels, 1 sewing machine were captured from the Bandits with the sum of N2,410,000 was recovered”.

According to the source, the 9 kidnapped victims who are all from Sokoto state were successfully rescued.

“Unfortunately, 1 female abducted victim was killed by the Bandits during the fire fight, while all the rescued victims were handed over to the appropriate authority to reunite them with their families”.