Troops destroy bandits camps, rescue kidnapped farmers in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi

**Recover weapons, and military uniforms.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji covering Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, and Zamfara states have destroyed several bandits camps in fire-fights and rescued kidnapped farmers.

A statement said this was achieved following ongoing clearance operations as more armed bandits were neutralized, kidnapped victims rescued, weapons/logistics items recovered and bandits’ hideouts were and destroyed in the Northwest.

The statement said, “Consequently, on 3rd August 2023, armed bandits attempted to infiltrate and attack Isa LGA of Sokoto state.

“The vigilant Troops deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Isa responded swiftly and repelled the attack with superior firepower which forced the Bandits to flee with gunshot wounds as traces of blood stains were seen in their routes during the pursuit.

“Similarly, troops of Team 8 of Sector 3 Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Sabon Birni in Sokoto state conducted clearance operations, discovered and destroyed bandits’ hideouts at Kusabunni Forest, Tafkin gawo, Alumdawa, Ungwar Mailele and Malamawa villages in Sokoto state.

“However, Bandits fled and abandoned their hideouts before the arrival of the troops.

“Items recovered from the Bandit’s hideouts are 3 Motorcycles, 3 AK-47 Magazines and Ammunition.

“Others include varieties of pairs of both Military and foreign Camouflage uniforms including Police uniform and a Radio.

“Relatedly, responding to a distress call on bandits kidnapped activities and rustling of a large number of animals, troops of Sector 2 in Katsina state swiftly mobilized an offensive operation along the withdrawal routes of the abductors at Kore town in Batagarawa LGA of Katsina state.

“On sighting troops, bandits fled and abandoned the kidnapped victims and the rustled animals.

“Also troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in Katsina state successfully rescued 4 persons who were captured from their farm lands by armed bandits along Ungwan Madugu of Dandume LGA of Katsina state.

“The victims were abandoned by their captors and fled when the troops in conjunction with vigilantes mobilized to the scene and successfully rescued the victims.

“The victims have been handed over to their families while the recovered cattle were handed over to the rightful owners.”