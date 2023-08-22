Troops ambush terrorists in Zamfara

File image for illustration.

…As BH Surrenders with wife

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, operating in 82 Division Nigerian Army, Area of Responsibility have foiled an attack by Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) on its Forward Operating Base at Ukwuorji, along Owerri – Onitsha expressway.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said, “The irredentist fighters attempted the attack on the troops on 20 August 2023, but met their waterloo, when they came under the superior firepower of the vigilant troops.

“The troops neutralized one of the fighters, while 2 others were arrested, as others fled.

“Items recovered at the scene of the shootout, include one vehicle, one mobile phone, one machete, nine empty cases of expended 7.62 mm Special Ammunition and one empty case of expended 12.7mm Ammunition.

“In another development, following troops’ aggressive combat operations against insurgents in the north east , one Boko Haram fighter alongside his wife surrendered to troops of 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison in Gwoza.

“Items recovered from the terrorist, include one AK 47 Rifle and 10 Live rounds of 7.62 mm Special Ammunition.

“In a separate operation on 21 August 2023, troops of 1 Brigade Garrison, operating under 8 Division, Area of Responsibility, while acting on actionable Intelligence, ambushed insurgents who were on a mission to attack Bobo Village in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State. In a fierce fight with the insurgents, troops eliminated two of the criminals and recovered two AK 47 Rifles and four motorcycles.

“The Nigerian Army enjoins all law abiding citizens to support its operations to enhance security across the country.”