Tribunal reserves judgement on Enugu Guber election petitions

By Dennis Agbo

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Enugu state has reserved judgments on the matters among Hon. Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party, LP; Comrade Chris Agu of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, as petitioners and Governor Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who all contested the March 18 2923 gubernatorial election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Mbah as winner of the election, but Edeoga and Agu in objection approached the tribunal claiming that there were wrong computation of the results obtained in the field which skewed votes to Mbah, adding also that the PDP candidate submitted a forged NYSC Certificate to the electoral umpire.

Adopting their final written Addresses, counsels to the LP candidate led by Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) insisted that Mbah forged his NYSC certificate and was subject to disqualification from the election.

The fundamental argument of LP’s legal team was that by the admission of all the parties, Mbah presented a forged NYSC Certificate, relying strongly that the issuing institution was in the tribunal to testify that Mbah’s NYSC did not emanate from the NYSC.

One of the LP’s counsels, Ifeanyi Ogenyi said that the NYSC by it’s letter to a Law firm, Oma & Partners, of February 2 2023 indicated that the certificate did not emanate from them and followed it up by going to testify at the Tribunal.

“We have proved our case beyond reasonable doubt in the issue of presentation and section 182 (j) of the constitution makes it clear that once one presents a forged certificate to INEC, such candidate stands disqualified, that’s the position of law.

“On the issue of over voting, it was established before the court that there was over voting in parts of Nkanu East LGA, Ogbawka and Owo; and some polling units in Igboeze North LGA and these evidences were not controverted by any of the respondents. Infact INEC did not even call any witness.

“So we are hopeful that justice will be done in the circumstance and the matter has been reserved for judgement in a date that will be communicated to the counsels.”

Counsel to the PDP and Peter Mbah, Anthony Ani (SAN) stated that they have done all that were required under the law, made submissions, evidences taken as well as written addresses were adopted while they await for judgement.

Counsel to the PRP Governorship Candidate, Alex Amujiogu noted that non of the allegations by his client, Comrade Chris Agu, was denied by the respondents especially on the issue of if there were result sheets.

“The respondents were unable to produce any results sheets of the polling units in Enugu state with which they used to declare Mbah winner and they have admitted that in their reply and in their final addresses,” Amujiogu said.