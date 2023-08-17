Trending 3-tyre vehicle: FRSC orders immediate clampdown on rickety vehicles nationwide

The Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dauda Biu, has ordered immediate clampdown on all old and rickety vehicles across the country.

Biu gave the directives in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Mr Bisi Kazeem, on Thursday in Abuja.

The FRSC Corps Marshal said the directives became necessary due to a trending video of an old car with three worn out tyres plying the highway in Sagamu, Ogun State.

He, however, ordered immediate clampdown of the vehicle and arrest of the owner as the act could endanger the lives and property of the public.

According to him, the attention of the Corps was drawn to the trending video of the old vehicle with mechanical issues plying the expressway.

“The vehicle with registration number, Lagos AA07AG was not only old but was plying the highway with just three worn out tyres.

“The personnel of the agency are directed to be on the look out for the car and other unstable vehicles plying major roads in Nigeria.

“The operation will be conducted nationwide and severe punishment awaits the owner and any one using such vehicles, ” he said.

Biu said that the new order was part of a continued effort by the FRSC to reduce the occurrence of road accidents on Nigerian roads.

He said that all Sector Commanders and Zonal Commanding officers of FRSC were to begin enforcing the new order with immediate effect.

“As a matter of fact, FRSC officials are now authorised to arrest and prosecute anyone who operates rickety vehicles on Nigerian roads.

“The officials are also allowed to impound such vehicles and tow them to the nearby FRSC office, ” he said.

The FRSC boss appealed to the general public to work with the corps and report when such vehicle was sighted, to ensure the safety of lives and property