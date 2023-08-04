Transformation of NYSC under Ahmed commendable – Rep Agbese

Member representing Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in Benue State, Hon Philip Agbese has commended the leadership of the National Youth Service Corps under Brig Gen YD Ahmed.

Agbese said the Scheme has witnessed a remarkable transformation in the last six months.

The lawmaker said his interactions with corps members and staff of the NYSC have been positive as they rated the revered Army officer highly.

Agbese noted that recent tours of NYSC camps and offices showed that young Nigerians are now more excited about the Scheme while the staff are better motivated than in recent times.

The House of Reps member said this is down to the high-level professionalism, patriotism, and commitment introduced by Brig Gen Ahmed.

He added that the NYSC DG has also instilled integrity, accountability, and discipline in the operations of the Scheme.

The lawmaker also said Brig Gen Ahmed has brought fresh air to the NYSC with recent policies and innovations.

Agbese described Ahmed as a reflection of the high level of professionalism and training that men of the Nigerian Army receive to become respected officers.

He, therefore, charged Nigerians to continue to support the NYSC to fulfill its mandate to encourage and develop common ties among the youths of Nigeria and the promotion of national unity.

The House member added that the NYSC under Ahmed is imbuing in young Nigerians a tradition of industry at work and patriotic and loyal service to the nation.

Agbese, however, assured that the National Assembly will do its best to expand Ahmed’s skill acquisition and entrepreneurship project.

As an Ambassador of the NYSC, he also pledged to foster a harmonious working relationship between the House Committee on Youth and the entire Parliament to see to the passing of the NYSC- Trust Fund Bill into law by Mr. President.