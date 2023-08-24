Transfer: Wolves reject £47m bid from Man City for Matheus Nunes

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Wolverhampton Wanderers have rejected a £47m offer from Manchester City for Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Wolves paid a club record £38m to Sporting Lisbon last summer as Nunes joined the side on a five-year contract.

The 24-year-old made 39 appearances last season as he helped Wolves avoid relegation from the Premier League, helping them finish 13th in the table.

City are keen to bolster their midfield options even after star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne suffered a hamstring injury that could keep him out for four months.

Wolves are unwilling to lose Nunes with just over a week of a difficult summer transfer window remaining.

They have sold captain Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal for a club record £47m and Raul Jimenez joined Fulham for £5m, but the club have struggled to find new recruits, with the only notable incoming signing being free agent Matt Doherty’s return to the club.

The Gary O’Neil-led side have started the new season with defeats against Manchester United and Brighton, leaving them second bottom in the Premier League after two games.