Transfer: Tottenham sign Dutch defender Van de Ven from Wolfsburg

Tottenham bolstered their defence ahead of the new Premier League season with the signing of Dutch centre-back Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old will reportedly cost an initial 40 million euros (£34.5 million, $44 million) with potential add-ons taking the total deal to 50 million euros.

Van de Ven started his career with Volendam before leaving his homeland to join Wolfsburg in 2021.

An impressive 2022/23 season, in which he featured 36 times for Wolfsburg, caught the eye of clubs across Europe with Liverpool also reportedly interested.

But Spurs have won the race for his signature on a six-year deal to give new manager Ange Postecoglou the left-sided centre-back he craved.

Van de Ven is Tottenham’s fourth new signing of the transfer window after the arrivals of James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon.

Spurs begin their Premier League campaign away to Brentford on Sunday.