Transfer: Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye joins Udinese Calcio

By Enitan Abdultawab

Nigerian international Maduka Okoye has signed a four-year deal with his new club, Udinese Calcio.

The Serie A club announced his signing on Thursday on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee from English Championship side Watford FC.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper signed for Watford from Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam after Ben Foster left the club but struggled to get minutes as he ended up appearing only two times in the FA Cup and League Cup throughout the last campaign.

Okoye started his career at Bayer Leverkusen before he joined Fortuna Düsseldorf, where he established himself as one of the top young goalkeepers in the world.

He will wear jersey number 40 for the club and will have to fight for a place with first-choice goalkeeper Marco Silvestri.

Okoye made his Super Eagles debut in 2019 in the friendly against Brazil and has 16 appearances to his name for the national team.