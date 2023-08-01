Transfer: PSG to pay just €50m for Dembele due to private clause

PSG are set to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona for €50 million, with the winger expected to head to France after the team’s final pre-season friendly against AC Milan.
According to Relevo, Dembele has signed a pre-contract with the Ligue 1 champions that runs until 2028.
PSG have not activated Dembele’s La Liga release clause of €50m but will reportedly only pay that amount and “not a penny more” for the forward.
Fabrizio Romano reports the agreement comes from a private clause in Dembele’s current contract.
There were reports that Barca were hoping to get €100m for Dembele which would have been a big financial boost to the club at a crucial time.
However, that no longer appears to be the case which will be a further blow to Xavi’s side.
