Transfer: PSG to pay just €50m for Dembele due to private clause

PSG are set to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona for €50 million, with the winger expected to head to France after the team’s final pre-season friendly against AC Milan.

According to Relevo, Dembele has signed a pre-contract with the Ligue 1 champions that runs until 2028.

PSG have not activated Dembele’s La Liga release clause of €50m but will reportedly only pay that amount and “not a penny more” for the forward.

Fabrizio Romano reports the agreement comes from a private clause in Dembele’s current contract.

…this was the ‘new way’ for Dembélé to PSG, the private clause for €50m fee. €100m release clause was never a possibility. ⤵️⚠️ https://t.co/fpqTez6vlT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

There were reports that Barca were hoping to get €100m for Dembele which would have been a big financial boost to the club at a crucial time.

However, that no longer appears to be the case which will be a further blow to Xavi’s side.