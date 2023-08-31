Transfer: PSG seal €45m deal for Lyon striker Barcola

Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday signed 20-year-old French striker Bradley Barcola for 45 million euros from struggling Ligue 1 rivals Lyon, the clubs announced.

Barcola has penned a five-year deal and becomes the French champions’ 10th transfer window signing after Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio, Goncalo Ramos, Lee Kang-in, Manuel Ugarte, Cher Ndour, Ousmane Dembele, Lucas Hernandez and Arnau Tenas.

“I am very happy, it’s a proud moment for me to join such a big club,” said Barcola.

“It is a club with a lot of ambition, that plays in the big tournaments. I am going to give it my all.”

PSG and Lyon meet in Ligue 1 on Sunday