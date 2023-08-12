Transfer: Onyekuru seals move to Saudi club Al Feiha

By Enitan Abdultawab
Super Eagles winger Henry Onyekuru has joined Saudi Arabia’s professional league club Al Feiha.
The club announced the signing of the Nigerian forward on Friday on a two-year deal.
Onyekuru joined the Saudi Arabia outfit from Turkish side Adana Demirspor after scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 28 appearances last season.
The 26-year-old will wear jersey number 7 for his new club.
He will link up with his compatriot Anthony Nwakaeme at the club.
Onyekuru had plied his trade in Belgium, Turkey, France, and Greece in the past.
