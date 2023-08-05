Transfer: Nigerian duo Iheanacho, Ndidi set to remain at Leicester

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Nigeria Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi are set to stay at Leicester City as the team begins their Championship campaign on Sunday.

Leicester’s 2-1 win over West Ham in their final game of the 2022–23 EPL season could not save the Foxes from relegation.

The new English Championship season kicked off on Friday after Southampton’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

A check on the club’s website showed that both players are listed as part of the men’s team for the 23–24 season.

Some Nigerian players have been on the move in the summer, with Samuel Chukwuezde joining AC Milan, Calvin Bassey joining Fulham from Ajax, Ola Aina joining Notthingham Forest, and Victor Boniface joining Bayer Leverkusen.

Victor Osimhen also has interest from PSG and Chelsea and has rejected a £1 million per week offer from Al Hilal.

With almost four weeks left until the close of the transfer window, both players could be on the move, although it is unlikely.