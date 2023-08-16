Transfer: Man City’s Laporte set to join Ronaldo, Mane at Al Nassr

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester City have accepted an undisclosed offer from Al-Nassr for Spain defender Aymeric Laporte.

The 29-year-old could join five-time Balon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, and Alex Telles at Al-Nassr should both clubs come to a final agreement.

Recall Al-Nassr signed Ronaldo in December and the club became one of four Saudi Pro League clubs to be taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) in June, with the others being Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli.

Laporte signed for City from Atletic Bilbao in January 2018 for a then-club-record fee of £57m.

The defender’s ability to play from the back – a style Pep Guardiola is fond of – helped the Cityzens win the Premier League title five times in the last six seasons.

He made 51 appearances in 2018-19 and 44 in 2021-22 before the arrivals of Ake and Akanji lessened both his influence and playing time.

Laporte has made a total of 180 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals, and has 22 caps for Spain, helping them win the Uefa Nations League final in June.