Transfer: Man City, Rennes in talks over Jeremy Doku

Manchester City are reportedly in talks to sign Rennes winger Jeremy Doku.

The 21-year-old Belgian international has been linked with a number of Premier League teams this summer, including Chelsea and West Ham United.

Rennes will demand a fee in the region of €55–60 million for their forward, with Doku agreeing personal terms with City, according to Le Parisien journalist Benjamin Quarez.

Manchester City are looking for a new winger after Riyad Mahrez joined Saudi side Al Ahli in a £30 million move this summer.

He could become City’s third signing this summer after the arrival of Croatian internationals Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic from Leipzig and Chelsea, respectively.

Doku scored six goals in 13 league starts in the Ligue 1 last season.