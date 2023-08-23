Transfer: Man City approach Wolves Matheus Nunes after Paqueta deal collapsed

Manchester City are set to make an approach to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes.

According to The Athletic, City are considering a move for the 24-year-old Portuguese after Kevin De Bruyne suffered a hamstring injury in City’s first game of the season and could be out for up to four months.

Nunes also emerged as an option for City after a deal to sign West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta collapsed following an investigation by the Football Association (FA) over alleged betting breaches.

Liverpool are reportedly also interested in the Wolves midfielder after the signing of Endo Wataru from VFB Stuggart.

Wolves’ financial situation could tempt the club to sell Nunes if the right offer comes in, as the club looks to invest in other areas of the team.

Pep Guardiola’s side are set to announce the signing of Jeremy Doku as the club bolsters its attacking options following the departure of Riyad Mahrez.