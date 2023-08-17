Transfer: Liverpool join race to sign Man United target Amrabat

Liverpool are set to rival Manchester United in the race to sign £30 million-rated Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

According to reports, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has held talks with the Moroccan midfielder after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also confirmed reports but insisted the Merseyside team has yet to make a formal offer.

The 26-year-old has a year left on his current contract and was part of the Fiorentina side that reached the Europa Conference League final last season.

Amrabat played a crucial role in Morocco’s historic semifinal run at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.