Transfer: Liverpool eye Stuggart midfielder Endo Wataru

Liverpool are interested in signing Japanese midfielder Endo Wataru from Stuttgart.

According to reports, Liverpool will submit a £16 million bid for the 30-year-old after deals for Moises Caicedo and Romero Lavia collapsed.

Liverpool earlier agreed a fee in the region of £110 million to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, but the 21-year-old rejected the move to join rivals Chelsea in a British record deal worth £115 million.

Endo will provide cover in the midfield for Liverpool after the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and James Milner this summer.

He joined Stuggart from Belgium’s Sint-Truiden in 2019 and has made 133 appearances for the club.