Transfer: Klopp insists Mohamed Salah not for sale amid Saudi Arabia links

Liverpool manager dismissed suggestions on Friday that Mohamed Salah could become the latest star name to depart European football for Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, Al-Ittihad are trying to lure the Egyptian to the Gulf state with a huge salary offer that would rival the deals that enticed Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar to the Gulf kingdom.

Salah signed a three-year contract extension at Anfield just over 12 months ago and his agent has previously poured cold water on speculation of a move.

“If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC,” Ramy Abbas posted on X, formerly Twitter, earlier this month.

Liverpool’s plans for the transfer window have already been thrown into chaos by the loss of midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi clubs and Klopp said the club would not consider any offers for Salah.

“Talk about media stories,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to Newcastle. “Nothing to talk about from my point of view — Mo Salah is a Liverpool player.

“He is an essential player, was and will be. There is nothing there. If there was, the answer would be no.”

Japan captain Wataru Endo could make his first start for the Reds at St. James’ Park after the defensive midfielder appeared as a substitute in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth.

Liverpool’s failure to beat Chelsea to the signature of Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia before turning to Endo has attracted criticism of their business in the transfer window and Klopp recognised he may need more reinforcements in the final week of the window — or luck with injuries — to get by in the coming months.

“We have to be lucky with injuries, I have no doubt of the quality of the boys we have,” added Klopp.

“In this moment we are covered, but it is not dreamland where you can be prepared with every situation, we have had to learn this is in the past.

“We have to try our best for next week. A squad where we can react on pretty much everything, is it possible?’. We will see.”