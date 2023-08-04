Transfer: Juventus make contact with Arsenal over Thomas Partey

Italian side Juventus have reportedly made contact with Arsenal over the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey.

Partey seemed to have lost his place in the Arsenal line-up following the arrival of England International Declan Rice from West Ham.

The Gunners have spent about £200 million this summer following the arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million, Jurrien Timber from Ajax for £38 million, and a club-record £105 million deal for Declan Rice.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have made contact with Arsenal over the signing of Partey.

However, the move for the 30-year-old will only materialize if Juventus sell one of their midfielders.

According to reports, Juventus will likely sell one of Weston McKennie and Denis Zakaria.

Coach Mikel Arterta hinted ahead of their win over Monaco on Wednesday that Partey might stay at the club and play alongside Rice in the midfield when the season starts.

“They can play together, and that was in my plans. You want to improve the squad and have more quality.

“We need players who can play together, but we [also] need players in the same position who can fight for their places.

“It’s something we haven’t had over the last few years, and we wanted to improve that, and that’s why we bought Declan.”