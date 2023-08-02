Transfer: Harry Kane reveals reason to stay at Tottenham

By Ayobami Okerinde

England striker Harry Kane is set to stay at Tottenham Hotspur if he is not sold before the club’s 2023/24 opening EPL fixture against Brentford on August 13.

Kane will remain at the club once the new season starts as the England international deemed it unfair to leave out of respect for manager Ange Postecoglou, according to Skysports.

The 30-year-old has a year left on his contract and has been the subject of a move away from the club, with Bayern Munich currently leading the race.

Bayern is expected to continue negotiations with the North London side after their last offer of €95 million was rejected.

Harry Kane is 48 goals shy of becoming the EPL’s top scorer of all time.