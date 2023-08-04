Transfer: Gvardiol close to finalising Man City move

Pep Guardiola has confirmed RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol is set to sign for Manchester City imminently after undergoing a medical with the treble winners on Friday.

Guardiola’s side are understood to have agreed a fee of 90 million euros ($99 million) for the Croatia international.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield against Arsenal at Wembley, Guardiola said: “Regarding Gvardiol — what a beautiful surname he has — he’s doing a medical test.

“Everybody knows he’s here, and hopefully we can finish the deal in the next hours, the next days.”

City will have six senior central defenders once the 21-year-old arrives from Leipzig, but Guardiola said that was not a problem given the gruelling nature of the season.

“The season is so long, there is many, many games. It is absolutely not too many,” he said.

Guardiola was also asked about the futures of Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva and made it clear he wants both to stay, especially after the departures of captain Ilkay Gundogan and winger Riyad Mahrez.

“Kyle and Bernardo, what can I say? They are so important for us,” said Guardiola.

-‘Incredible players’ –

“We lost two incredible players for us, Gundogan and Riyad was massively important in the last two seasons, goals, assists and personality on the big occasions and important games.

“To lose Kyle and Bernardo would be so difficult. That’s why we are going to do everything to keep them.”

Portugal playmaker Silva has been linked with Barcelona several times over the past 12 months, while England right-back Walker is reportedly a target for Bayern Munich.

“In the case of Bernardo and Kyle, we talk many times over the last months and even years how important they are for us, how we want them and we will continue to do it until the end,” he said.

“What is going to happen I don’t know but it is not going to happen if both clubs don’t arrive. I want to work with guys who want to stay.”

The City boss also said there was no chance of anyone leaving unless the club’s asking price is met.

“Some players feel they want a new experience. I will not be the guy to say ‘no’, but you have to take an agreement with an important part of the club, the business, to make a deal happen,” he said.

“If they want him, they will take a plane, come here and talk with our sporting director, the CEO, to arrive at an agreement.”

Guardiola had hoped to face Arsenal with Declan Rice in his squad this weekend, but the England midfielder will instead line up for the Gunners.

Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham for £105 million ($134 million) after City decided the fee was too high.

“Absolutely not,” Guardiola said when asked if he was disappointed not to sign Rice.

“Declan Rice decided to go to Arsenal, the offer was incredible, and all the best. I think for England he is and will be important, and Arsenal bought an incredible player.”