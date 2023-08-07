Transfer: Flying Eagles star Akor Adams completes Montpellier move

By Enitan Abdultawab

French outfit Montpellier has announced the signing of former Flying Eagles forward Akor Adams for £5.5 million.

The Nigerian international signed for Montpellier from Norwegian club Lillestrom after a one-year stint at the club, scoring 23 goals within that time.

The 23-year-old striker signed a four-year contract with his new team and could be a replacement for 20-year-old Chelsea target Elye Wahi.

“I have a very good feeling when I arrive here. I think I have come to the right place at the right time to take a step forward. I can’t wait to meet everyone and start this adventure,” he told the club’s website.

Akor Adams will be the second Nigerian player to have played for Montpellier after former winger John Utaka did between 2011 and 2013.