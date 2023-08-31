Transfer: Fiorentina willing to loan Sofyan Amrabat to Man Utd

Fiorentina are ready to agree to a loan deal with Manchester United for Sofyan Amrabat but are holding out for a clause of obligation to buy the Morocco midfielder at the end of the season.

Amrabat has been a subject of United’s interest for much of the summer and has rejected moves to other clubs in favour of a move to Old Trafford and a reunion with Erik ten Hag, under whom he played at Utrecht.

United would have been favoured an outright purchase for Amrabat but their struggles to raise further funds through sales has left them operating with tight UEFA financial control limits.

Fiorentina are understood to be open to loaning Amrabat but want a clause included in any deal that would obligate United to buy the 27-year-old next summer when his contract with the Italian club expires, according to the Telegraph.

Amrabat hasn’t been training with Fiorentina or been available for selection while he awaits a resolution about his future.