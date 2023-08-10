Transfer: Fabrizio confirms Tyler Adams medicals as midfielder set to join Chelsea

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea are set to complete the transfer of Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams after activating the £20 million relegation release clause in his contract.

The 24-year-old has agreed personal terms with Chelsea and has undergone the first part of his medical on Wednesday ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the relegation clause worth £20m has been activated, and United States International, Adams will complete the main part of his medicals on Thursday.

Fabrizio tweeted: “Tyler Adams to Chelsea, here we go! The relegation clause, worth £20m has been activated today.

“Agreement reached with player’s agent in London over personal terms and now medical tests to follow — after 10 days negotiations, deal now done.”

Understand Tyler Adams already did 1st part of medical tests on Wednesday and will complete main part today 🔵🇺🇸



Chelsea deal, done and sealed for £20m relegation clause activated this week.



Here we go, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/ACTqs4GtqA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023

Chelsea want to sign two midfielders before the transfer window closes on September 1 and made a £48m bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia on Wednesday.

The Blues are keen to bolster their midfield following the departures of Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic, and N’Golo Kante during the transfer window.

The Blues have also had a number of bids rejected for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, the most recent of which was worth £80m but Brighton value Caicedo at £100m.

However, the player is willing to join Chelsea, and manager Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that he is uncertain if Caicedo will remain at Brighton at the end of the window.