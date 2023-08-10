Transfer: Don’t go to Bayern Munich – Owen tells Harry Kane

Former England international Michael Owen has urged Harry Kane to stay at Tottenham Hotspur and turn down a move to Bayern Munich.

According to reports, Bayern Munich have agreed a deal worth more than €100m with Tottenham to sign the 30-year-old.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Owen urged Kane to stay in the Premier League and become the all-time top scorer.

“I know @FCBayern are a massive club and I have huge respect for them but if I were @HKane, I’d stay put.

“There’s no great achievement in winning a trophy with them.

“@realmadrid, I would understand. Or one or two top @premierleague clubs for that matter. Becoming the all-time Premier League top goalscorer @SpursOfficial is a bigger achievement than winning the league in a country dominated by 1 team.”

I know @FCBayern are a massive club and I have huge respect for them but if I were @HKane I’d stay put. There’s no great achievement in winning a trophy with them. @realmadrid I would understand. Or one or two top @premierleague clubs for that matter. Becoming the all time… — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) August 10, 2023

Harry Kane has scored 213 goals in the Premier League, 47 fewer than all-time scorer Alan Shearer.