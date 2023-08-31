Transfer deadline day: Fati to Brighton, Cancelo to Barca; other possible moves

Enitan Abdultawab

Tonight, the curtain will finally be drawn on transfers in Europe. Of course, a plethora of switches from one club to another have taken place while some are still on probation due to differences agreement, fee, payment and the likes.

Meanwhile, let’s take a look at possible transfers that we might see on deadline day.

Ansu Fati to Brighton

Veteran journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has announced Head Coach, Dé Zerbi of Brighton has played a key role in Fati’s agreement to join the club, it remains to be seen if Fati will travel to England today to sign all paperworks.

Sofyan Amrabat – Manchester United

Fiorentina’s Amrabat is keenly pushing to join the Red Devils but seems to be pegged down by a disagreement in purchase fee between both sides. Manchester United are reluctant to pay a fee of £25million for the Morrican as they rather plan a meagre £1.7million loan deal. Manchester United will push today once again.

Ryan Granvenberch – Liverpool

Bayern Munchen’s Ryan Gravenberch has asked to leave the club and has reportedly reached an agreement to join Klopp’s squad for a fee of £40million. Both teams have signed paper agreements and Ryan hasn’t travelled but there is a possibility that everything will be resolved today.

Joao Cancelo – Barcelona

Barcelona’s financial woes are rendering them almost impotent in the market but they have managed to snap a few good players and will be looking forward to get Cancelo sign today. The former Manchester City full-back has reached an agreement but hasn’t been given the green light to travel to Spain to finalise the deal. At the moment, Barcelona are preparing to remove the buy clause in the deal to as to ease the Financial Fair Play course.

Joao Felix – Barcelona

With a possible exit of Ansu Fati, Barcelona are hoping Joao Felix take the no.10 jersey when they sign Felix. However, the Portugese is waiting for Barcelona to get the loan deal done before today ends. That might be possible after Fati and Lenglet leave space in the squad completely.

Bradley Barcola – Paris-Saint German

Despite interest from Chelsea, Bradley Barcola might be heading to France after he has reportedly agreed to join the Ligue One Champions for a fee of £45million. The Lyon attacker will be hoping to get the deal finalised today and join an Mbappe-Dembele attack.

Marco Verrati – El-Harabi

PSG midfielder, Marco Veratti might be heading to the Qatari side Al Arabi after long days of transfer talks. The Arabian Club do not seem to be backing out anytime despite PSG’s efforts to stop the deal and it won’t be a surprise if they try again before today ends. Reports has it that the Italian has agreed a £45million plus add-on for the move already.

Cole Palmer – Chelsea

Manchester City wonderkid, Cole Palmer might head towards Stamford Bridge in quest for playing time as it seems that he might be playing from the bench for City once more this season. The English international has always impressed whenever he was given the chance but still could not make the cut for the starting XI. He has agreed to join Chelsea for a for a fee of £40miilion and it remains to be seen if the deal is completed today.

Marc Cucurella – Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag’s choice was Marcos Alonso of Barcelona replacing the injured Luke Shaw but has now turned to Chelsea’s Marc Cucurrella since Alonso turned down the proposal. Cucurrella hasn’t started any match with Chelsea and will be hoping both clubs reach an agreement before the end of today.

Others include ;

Eric Garcia to Girona

Mohammed Salah to Al Hilal

Wilfred Ndidi to Nottingham Forest/Crystal Palace

Keelechi Ihenacho to Crystal Palace

Tanguy Ndombele to Inter Milan

Georgi Wilnaldum to El Ettiqaf

Yannick Carrasco to Al Shabab

Joao Paulinha to Bayern Munchen