Transfer: Crystal Palace to submit bid for Ihenacho

By Enitan Abdultawab

English Premier League club Crystal Palace are set to table a bid for Leicester City striker Kelechi Ihenacho.

According to several sources, Crystal Palace are planning to make a bid of about £12m or £13m for the Nigerian international, and Leicester City will be willing to come to terms with the club.

The 24-year-old has a year left on his current contract, and he’s unwilling to play in the Sky Bet Championships this season after Leicester City were relegated to second-division football last season.

In the coming days, Crystal Palace will be willing to get the services of the forward, as he is viewed as a replacement for Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is on the verge of leaving the club for either Leipzig or Borussia Dortmund.

Ihenacho joined Leicester City from Manchester City in 2018.