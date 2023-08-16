Transfer: Chelsea’s Ziyech nears Galatasaray switch

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea has agreed a deal to sell winger Hakim Ziyech to Turkish Super Lig club, Galatasaray.

Ziyech is expected to undergo a medical on Wednesday, with officials from the Turkish club flying into London.

The Moroccan international, who has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge and has become a peripheral figure for basically a year amid an influx of new players, is finally set to leave the club after two earlier transfer deals failed.

In January, his transfer move to Paris Saint Germain collapsed on deadline day while medical issues ruined his move to Saudi Arabia club, Al Nassr in June.

The loan move to PSG was blocked by the French governing body over late paperwork.

The French side tried to appeal the decision as they blamed Chelsea for administrative failures on transfer deadline day.

Chelsea has finally agreed a third deal for Ziyech to switch to Galatasaray despite PSG reigniting their interest but the Blues prefer a outright sale to a loan offer from the French champions.

Ziyech was Chelsea’s first signing following the end of their transfer ban in 2020 for £33.3m from Ajax.

He has made 107 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions and won the Champions League, Europa League, and Club World Cup titles at Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech was also a key member of the Morocco side that became the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar 2022.

The forward was a regular in his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge but has recently struggled, and is now not part of coach Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.

Ziyech was not involved in Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the USA earlier this summer and he was also absent from their matchday squad for their 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the weekend.

The 30-year-old was not given a squad number by Chelsea for the new Premier League season and had been training away from Pochettino’s first-team squad along with Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who have interest from Juventus and Fulham respectively.

Chelsea expect the trio to exit the club during the course of a week in which the Blues have taken their spending on new players to a record total of £1billion across the first three transfer windows since American investor Todd Boehly and his Clearlake consortium took over in May 2022.

Brazilian striker Deivid Washington will also have a medical at Chelsea on Thursday ahead of his move from Santos worth £17m.

The 18-year-old scored in his opening two games in the Brasileirao making just nine appearances for Santos.