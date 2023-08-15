Transfer: Chelsea trigger Michael Olise’s £35m release clause with Crystal Palace

Chelsea have reportedly triggered the £35million release clause in the contract of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as the Blues intensify their summer reinforcements.

The Frenchman is expected to become the latest summer arrival at Stamford Bridge, according to the Athletic.

It revealed that Chelsea had stepped up their pursuit of Olise having activated release clause.

Olise, who was formerly an academy player at Chelsea between 2009 and 2016, was one of the stars of the show at Crystal Palace last season after racking 11 Premier League assists in 37 matches.

Personal terms have already been in place between Chelsea and Olise with an agreement between both sides left for the completion of the deal.