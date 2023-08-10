Transfer: Chelsea submit £48m bid for Southampton’s Lavia

By Enitan Abdultawab

Chelsea have reportedly submitted a £48million bid for Liverpool target, Romeo Lavia.

Lavia has four years on his contract and might walk out of the Saint’s squad given that the club has dropped to playing second-divison football next season.

Recall Southampton have rejected three bids for the Belgian international, the latest being a sum of £45m.

However, talks might now accelerate between both parties as the latest bid is closer to Southampton’s £50m valuation.

Chelsea are working hard to reinforce their squad after they shrunk the large squad they had last season with a lot of exits. Brighton’s Caicedo and Leeds’ Tyler Adams.

It remains to be seen if Lavia will move to Chelsea as he was omitted out of the squad that faced Gillingham on Tuesday.