Transfer: Chelsea sign France defender, Axel Disasi on six-year deal

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea have completed the signing of defender Alex Disasi from Monaco for 45m euros (£38.57m).

The 25-year-old French international has agreed a six-year contract and is set to become Chelsea’ sixth signing of the summer following the acquisitions of Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Angelo Gabriel, and Diego Moreira, as new manager Mauricio Pochettino continues to add more quality to bolster his squad.

Forwards Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku joined from Villarreal and RB Leipzig respectively.

Disasi will compete with Chelsea’s options at center-back which are Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, and Levi Colwill, who signed a new deal on August 2nd, as well as Benoit Badiashile, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained last season and will miss the start of the Premier League season with a hamstring injury.

Disasi will fill in as another option at the right-sided center-back position following the injury to Wesley Fofana, who is expected to be sidelined for several months after damaging his anterior cruciate ligament.

He played in all 38 of Monaco’s Ligue 1 games last season.

“I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family,” Disasi told Chelsea’s website.

“I hope to achieve very big things here. To win titles. I will do everything I can to achieve those objectives. I am very ambitious.”

“I can’t wait to feel the energy of the fans,” Disasi added.

“The fervour of the fans in the Premier League, the atmosphere, the intensity of the games – it is something that excites me.”

Chelsea’s pre-season fixtures concluded on Sunday with a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago – ending their US tour undefeated – and the focus now turns to their opening Premier League game of 2023-24 at home to Liverpool on 13 August.

Chelsea won the inaugural Premier League Summer Series after a 2-0 win over Fulham.

Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampadu, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and former captain Cesar Azpiliceuta have all departed the club so far this summer.

The Blues, meanwhile, have agreed a £25m deal with Brighton for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, while the club are hopeful of signing midfielder Moises Caicedo, also from Brighton but are yet to meet the asking price — which is in excess of £100m — having had two bids rejected to date, the latest of which sums up to £80m.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley told the club’s website: “Axel has showcased his quality over several seasons in France and that has deservedly led to recognition on the international stage.

“He is ready to take the next step in his career and we are delighted that will be with Chelsea. We welcome him to the club and look forward to him joining up with Mauricio Pochettino and his new teammates in the days ahead.”

Disasi will offer Chelsea another option as a right-sided center-back.

He has made 118 appearances for Monaco since joining the Ligue 1 club from Stade de Reims in August 2020.

