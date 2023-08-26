Transfer: Chelsea, Roma in talks over Lukaku loan deal

Chelsea and Roma are reportedly working on a deal that will see Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku join the Italian side on a season-long loan.

According to reports, Roma chiefs have traveled to London to hold talks with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly to sign Lukaku on loan for €5 million.

Roma are in need of a striker after forward Tammy Abraham suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in Roma’s 2-1 victory over Spezia in June.

The Blues were only interested in a permanent deal for the 30-year-old earlier, but will now accept a loan deal in a bid to resolve Lukaku’s future before the end of the European transfer window on September 1.

AS Roma have confirmed the signing of Bayer Leverkusen forward Serdar Azmoun on a season-long loan with the option to buy for €12m.

Lukaku will reunite with Jose Mourinho, whom he worked with at Chelsea and Manchester United.