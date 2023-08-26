Transfer: Chelsea, Roma in talks over Lukaku loan deal

Chelsea and Roma are reportedly working on a deal that will see Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku join the Italian side on a season-long loan.
According to reports, Roma chiefs have traveled to London to hold talks with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly to sign Lukaku on loan for €5 million.
Roma are in need of a striker after forward Tammy Abraham suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in Roma’s 2-1 victory over Spezia in June.
The Blues were only interested in a permanent deal for the 30-year-old earlier, but will now accept a loan deal in a bid to resolve Lukaku’s future before the end of the European transfer window on September 1.
AS Roma have confirmed the signing of Bayer Leverkusen forward Serdar Azmoun on a season-long loan with the option to buy for €12m.
Lukaku will reunite with Jose Mourinho, whom he worked with at Chelsea and Manchester United.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.