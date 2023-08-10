Transfer: Chelsea pull out of Lukaku-Vlahovic deal with Juventus

Chelsea have halted negotiations with Juventus over a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic.

The West London club will not proceed with the deal after Juventus demanded €40 million and Lukaku in exchange for Vlahovic.

The Blues were reportedly not willing to offer more than €20 million and Lukaku for the Bianconeri forward.

Chelsea are desperate to offload the 30-year-old Belgian striker they signed for £97.5 million from Inter Milan in 2021.

Chelsea on Tuesday announced their squad numbers for the 22/23 season, with Lukaku missing from the list of players.

A return to Inter Milan, a club he spent the 22/23 season on loan at, is ‘impossible’ after the club’s Vice President Javier Zanetti accused Lukaku of betraying the club.

“Lukaku has betrayed us. We’re very disappointed. We expected completely different behaviour by Romelu, as professional but also as a man.”

Chelsea are set to explore other options to offload Lukaku, with a move to the Saudi Pro League on the table.