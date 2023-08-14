Transfer: Chelsea complete signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton

CREDIT: Chelsea FC
Chelsea have announced the signing of midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a British record fee of £115.
The 21-year-old has signed an eight-year contract with the Blues, with the club having the option to extend his contract for another year.
‘I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me,” Caicedo said in a statement.
“I just knew I wanted to sign for the club. It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.”
The fee for Ciacedo is more than the £106 million the club paid to Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernadez from Benfica in January.
He joined Brighton in 2021 from Independiente for €5 million.
He spent his first season in Europe on loan at Belgian club Beerschot V.A. He became an important member of the Seagulls after his return.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.