Transfer: Chelsea complete signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton

CREDIT: Chelsea FC

Chelsea have announced the signing of midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a British record fee of £115.

The 21-year-old has signed an eight-year contract with the Blues, with the club having the option to extend his contract for another year.

‘I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me,” Caicedo said in a statement.

“I just knew I wanted to sign for the club. It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait to get started with the team.”

The fee for Ciacedo is more than the £106 million the club paid to Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernadez from Benfica in January.

He joined Brighton in 2021 from Independiente for €5 million.

He spent his first season in Europe on loan at Belgian club Beerschot V.A. He became an important member of the Seagulls after his return.