Transfer: Chelsea approach Lyon Bradley Barcola after Olise deal collapsed

Chelsea have approached Lyon to sign France U21 winger Bradley Barcola after a deal to sign Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise collapsed.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea have intensified their pursuit of the 20-year-old, who is also a target for Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Barcola made 35 appearances in all competitions for Lyon last season, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists.



Lyon reportedly wants €50 million for the forward and earlier rejected an offer of €35 million from PSG.

The Blues and Olise had previously agreed on personal terms and were set to activate his release clause. However, the player then signed a four-year contract extension with Crystal Palace.