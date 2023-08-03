Transfer: Chelsea agree deal to sign Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez

By Ayobami Okerinde

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Brighton to sign Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

The Spain international is expected to undergo a medical soon after a fee in the region of £25million ($31.7m) was agreed between the two clubs, according to the Athletic.

The Blues have been without a second goalkeeper following the departure of Ebouard Mendy to the Saudi Pro League.

Despite featuring for the Seagulls 23 times last season, Sanchez was dropped to the bench by manager Roberto De Zerbi for Jason Steele.

The 25-year-old was not included in Brighton’s pre-season tour in the USA, where they finished 4th in the inaugural edition of the Premier League summer series.

The Blues will continue negotiations with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is valued at £100 million.