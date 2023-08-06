Transfer: Brighton reach agreement to sign major Arsenal target, Mohammed Kudus

Brighton & Hove Albion are leading the pack to snap up attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax after reaching agreement with the Dutch giants.

The reported to being finalised is in the region of €40million (£34.5m; $44m), making it a club-record purchase — surpassing the price paid for Joao Pedro this summer, which was just under £30million.

Ghana international Kudus is close to agreeing personal terms with the Premier League club.

The move has been driven by Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who views Kudus as a key target.

Kudus, versatile in his play, either behind the striker or on the wings, had made his intentions clear to the Ajax hierarchy about desiring a change this summer.

His exceptional return of 11 goals and three assists in the Eredivisie last season had put him firmly on the radar of several Premier League clubs.