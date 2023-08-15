Transfer: Bayern Munich in talks to sign David De Gea

Bayern Munich are reportedly in talks to sign David de Gea on a free transfer but could face a problem with his wage demands.

The Spaniard left Manchester United this summer after a 12-year stint at Old Trafford, in which he made 545 appearances and broke the club’s all-time clean sheet record.

De Gea was United’s top earner with a £375,000-a-week salary with the Red Devils decided not to renew his contract, opting to bring in a more modern goalkeeper in the shape of Andre Onana instead.

De Gea, a free agent, is heavily linked to Saudi Arabia but according to the Metro, German champions Bayern Munich are interested in snapping up the 32-year-old.

However, per reports, they face a key problem over a move – his wage demands are too high