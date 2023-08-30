Transfer: Barcelona youngster Fati on Chelsea, Tottenham radar

Premier League sides Chelsea and Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have made contact with the La Liga side over the possibility of signing Fati on a season long loan, with the player also being offered to Chelsea by his agent Jorge Mendes.

Tottenham wants to reinforce its attacking options following the departure of Harry Kane, while the Blues are interested in adding an attacking player to their squad before the close of the window.

Barcelona are reportedly willing to sell the 20-year-old, who is available for €35 million, in an attempt to fix the club’s financial woes and also complete a deal to sign Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo.

Fati came through the famous La Masia academy to make his first team debut in 2019 as a 16-year-old.

He was tipped to become the club’s next prodigy and was handed the iconic number 10 jersey at the club following the departure of Lionel Messi.

The Spaniard has been forced out with injuries, and he’s currently behind youngster Yamal Lamine, Ferran Torres, and Raphina in the pecking order at the club.