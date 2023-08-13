Transfer: Barcelona target Neymar close to joining Saudi’s Al-Hilal

By Efosa Taiwo

Brazil forward Neymar has agreed personal terms with Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

According to L’Equipe, the Brazil international will sign a two-year contract with the Middle East side wherein he will receive nearly €160 million over the course of his tenure.

PSG and Al-Hilal are in talks to decide the transfer fee, especially since the 31-year-old’s ongoing deal with the Ligue 1 side runs until 2025 with an option to extend it to another year.

Reports had earlier suggested that as part of his contract with Al-Hilal, the player would move to Barcelona on loan for the 2023-24 season mostly because he wanted to have a last hurrah in European football.

Football transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed there is absolutely no chance of the loan.