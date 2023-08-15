Transfer: Barcelona, Man City in talks over Cancelo loan deal

Manchester City and Barcelona are reportedly working on a deal that will see João Cancelo join the Spanish champions on loan.

Barcelona, in dire need of a right-back, are hoping to reach an agreement for the out-of-favour Portuguese defender with an obligation to make the move permanent next summer.

According to ESPN, negotiations are set to be stepped up this week as both teams continue discussion for the 29-year-old.

City are willing to let Cancelo leave but are reluctant to accept a reduced fee and will demand around €60 million ($66m) in the obligation clause.

Barcelona are keen to land Cancelo to fill a void at right-back after Julián Araujo and Sergino Dest were not able to convince Xavi for the spot.