Transfer: Athletico Madrid sign Samuel Omorodion from Granada

By Enitan Abdultawab
Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Spanish-Nigerian Samuel Omorodion from Granada on a five-year deal.
Samuel earned a promotion to the Granada first team last season and scored against the Rojiblancos in a 3-1 defeat.
That game was the 19-year-old’s debut for the Nigerian-born striker at Granada after he was promoted from the team’s B squad.
Last season, Samuel netted 18 times for Granada’s team B.
Samuel currently plays for the Spanish Under-19 national team.
