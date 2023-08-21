Transfer: Athletico Madrid sign Samuel Omorodion from Granada

By Enitan Abdultawab

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Spanish-Nigerian Samuel Omorodion from Granada on a five-year deal.

Samuel earned a promotion to the Granada first team last season and scored against the Rojiblancos in a 3-1 defeat.

That game was the 19-year-old’s debut for the Nigerian-born striker at Granada after he was promoted from the team’s B squad.

Last season, Samuel netted 18 times for Granada’s team B.

Samuel currently plays for the Spanish Under-19 national team.